RICHARD K. NOBLE

MOUNT CARROLL—Richard "Dick" Keith Noble, 92, a life-long resident and strong supporter of the Mount Carroll community, passed away peacefully at the Allure Nursing Center in Mount Carroll Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
He will be remembered for leading by example in his family and in his community. Please join us in celebrating his life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service.
Richard was born on May 4, 1930, in Freeport, to Harold and Mildred (Schwartz) Noble. Richard grew up in Mount Carroll, and as a young man worked for his father in the Noble Grocery Store in downtown Mount Carroll. He is a 1948 graduate of the Mount Carroll High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball for Coach Kellman.
After graduation, he helped Coach move to Seattle by driving a truck full of furniture. It is in Seattle where he met the love of his life, Patricia Lannon, who was working as an airline stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines and was stationed in Seattle. He married Patricia "Pat" Lannon of St. Paul, Minn., on Nov. 7, 1953, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in St. Paul. They raised five children and celebrated 66 years of marriage until Pat's passing in December of 2019.
After their marriage, they returned to Mount Carroll and Richard took over the operation of the grocery store. He felt fortunate to continue working alongside his dad and Uncle Fred. Throughout his career, he also had the opportunity to work with each of his kids as they were growing up, teaching them the value of starting and finishing a project.
Richard championed Mount Carroll, and along with other business owners, he helped keep the local car dealership operating during difficult years. He was also a founding member of the Mount Carroll Rotary Club, serving the community, and he and Pat were members of SS. John & Catherine Catholic Church in Mount Carroll.
In 1969 the grocery store had a fire and was a total loss. It is during this time that Richard truly led by example. He worked it out so that he could continue to support his family by working in construction helping to build the nursing home in Mount Carroll, and also rebuilding his store. The store remained a vibrant part of the business community until his retirement in 1995. After retirement he continued to work by selling cars for the Moltmann & Smith dealership in Mount Carroll. He and Pat also enjoyed spending their winters at Ocean Village in Florida.
Richard was a family man, enjoying time spent with Pat, and their children and grandchildren, vacationing, snowmobiling, summer trips to the Can Am car races at Elkhart Lake, camping, and attending the grandkids many athletic events. On sunny mornings, you could find Richard and Pat enjoying a round of golf at Oakville or Lake Carroll with family and friends.
He had a love of cars, owning two Corvettes and two Corvair Corsas. He was happy to jump in one of his cars while he and Pat drove through the countryside. Richard and Pat were avid fans of Notre Dame football. It was not unusual to hear whoops and hollers on game day in the Noble household.
Richard is survived by his five children, D'Anne (Thomas) Homer, Richard (TyAnn) Noble, Kathryn (James) Lubbs, Michael (Gayle) Noble, and Timothy (Angela) Noble; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; his brother, Terry (Susan) Noble; brother-in-law, Robert Fielding; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat; his parents Harold and Mildred; and his sister, Judy (Noble) Fielding.
Richard had an amazing capacity for love and enjoyed having his family and friends around him. The Noble home was always full of fun and laughter, but most of all, lots of love. He truly enjoyed life!