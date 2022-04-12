JERRY K. LEWTER

SAVANNA—Jerry Kenneth Lewter, 75, of Savanna passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. A family celebration will be held in the future to honor his life.
Jerry and his wife Mary have lived in Savanna since 1997. He had the gift of gab, was a friend to many and loved to sit on his porch and talk to anyone that would stop by. It was easy to listen to his stories as he spoke with a southern drawl. Mary said when she first met him, it was his smile and Deviled Eggs that captured her heart.
Jerry was born July 10, 1946, in Huntsville, Ala., the son of Melvin and Mamie (Nolan) Lewter. He lived through a challenging childhood, while attending a boys’ school in Huntsville. It was at this school that he found a mentor that helped him excel at his gift of math and being one of three boys to attend the statewide Boy Scout Jamboree. This gave Jerry confidence in life as he grew into a young man. He became a good carpenter and roofer, and after moving to Chicago, joined the Roofers Union.
It is in Chicago that Jerry met the love of his life, Mary Downam Bowman. They were married March 11, 1971, in Chicago. He loved spending time with family, especially Sunday breakfast and family gatherings in the front yard, Jerry was known for making woodcrafts for his family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by friends and family: Mary, his wife; two daughters, DeAnna (Charlie) Shepherd of Savanna and Tammy Lewter of Alabama; two sons, Michael Bowman of Oklahoma and Darrell Lewter of Alabama; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Brenda (Hallie) Bamford of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randall Scott Bowman; two sisters, Darlene Lewter and Joyce Trussell; and five brothers, Charlie, Donald, Robert, Wayne and Johnnie; and two great-grandchildren.
Jerry was like a father to Charlie Shepherd and the whole Shepherd family will miss him as blood.