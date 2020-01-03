PATRICIA A. NOBLE

MOUNT CARROLL—Patricia Ann Noble, 89, passed away peacefully with her husband holding her hand on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., to Frances and Mildred Lannon. She married Richard Keith Noble of Mount Carroll on Nov. 7, 1953, at Saint Matthew’s Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minn.
Patricia attended Catholic schools in St. Paul through her high school years. After graduation she became an airline stewardess for Northwest Orient Airlines and was stationed in Seattle, Wash., where she met Richard.
After their marriage, they returned to Mount Carroll to live. For many years she was a stay-at-home mother, making sure her children were well-loved and supported in their many activities.
Once her children were all in school, she attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb where she received a teaching degree in elementary education. Upon graduation, she taught fourth and fifth grade in the Mount Carroll School District from 1972 to 1992 when she retired. After retiring, she and Richard spent many years traveling and enjoying the sun and sand in Florida.
Patricia loved to play bridge and belonged to a number of bridge clubs over the years. She also loved to golf. She was a member of Oakville Country Club and Lake Carroll Country Club and could often be found on the golf course on a beautiful sunny morning.
Patricia was an avid and devoted fan of Notre Dame University, especially football. She rarely missed watching the games on Saturday afternoons or evenings. It was not unusual to hear whoops and hollers on game day in the Noble household.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard Keith Noble of Freeport; brother, James (Linda) Lannon; sister, Toodie (Timothy) McNeil; sister-in-law, Audrey Lannon; brothers-in-law, Terry (Susan) Noble and Robert Fielding; children, D'Anne (Thomas) Homer, Richard (TyAnne) Noble, Kathryn (James Lubbs) Foltz, Michael (Gayle) Noble, and Timothy (Angela) Noble; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances and Mildred Lannon; her brother, Jack Lannon; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Lannon and Judy (Noble) Fielding; father- and mother-in-law, Harold and Mildred Noble; and son-in-law, Dennis Foltz.
Patricia had an amazing capacity for love and enjoyed having her family and friends around her. The Noble home was always full of fun and laughter, but most of all, lots of love. She truly enjoyed life!
Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, Jan. 10, at Saints John and Catherine Catholic Church in Mount Carroll. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Entombment will be at a later date.