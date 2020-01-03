ROBIN A. COOK

SAVANNA—Robin Ann Cook, 57, of Savanna, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Robin was born Oct. 6, 1962, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Max and Jeanette (Holmbo) Herrell. She attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton, Iowa, earning her associate’s degree in 1983.
On Sept. 1, 1984, Robin married Mark Cook at the First Baptist Church in Mount Carroll. Together they raised two daughters, celebrated 35 years of marriage, and own and operate Marx Electric, Inc., which they started 16 years ago.
Robin enjoyed watching movies, cooking, baking, decorating, dancing, bird watching, camping, and spending time at CMS. She was a dog-lover, and enjoyed relaxing on her porch and watching Svengoolie. She loved good conversation over coffee and spending time with her family and friends.
Robin will be dearly missed by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Brianna (Austin) Duerksen of Des Moines, Iowa, and Katy Cook of Beloit, Wis.; one brother, Howard (Karin) Herrell of Mount Carroll; three sisters, Tonda (Steven) Floming of St. Louis, Mo., Renee Plante of Newbury, Vt., and Daphne (Rick) Douvikas of Hanover.
Robin was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Rodrick Herrell.