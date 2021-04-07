MARLENE M. FARREY

SAVANNA—Marlene Marie Farrey, 73, of Savanna, and previously of Hanover, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.
Marlene was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Savanna, the daughter of Richard and Hazel (Rowland) Hastings. She attended Savanna Schools. In 1965 Marlene married Roger Lee Farrey and they raised a son, Roger Jr. While they were married they lived in Galena.
Like many Hanover residents, Marlene worked much of her life as a line-worker at Eaton Corporation, retiring after 48 years. Her workmates were also her friends.
She liked to cook and enjoyed baking. She also canned vegetables and did craftwork. Marlene also enjoyed going on walks.
Marlene will be dearly missed by two grandchildren, Gage and Dashonne Farrey; three brothers, Raymond (Rhonda) Hastings of Nixa, Mo., Rick (Lucy) Hastings of Brimerton, Wash., and Ron (Dawn) Hastings of Savanna; a sister, Betty Hey of Clinton, Iowa; and seven nieces and nephews, Christopher, Andrew, Leslie, Caleb, Adam, Matthew and Illiana.
Marlene was preceded in death by her son, Roger Jr., in 2020, and both parents, Richard and Hazel.