SAVANNA—Barbara J. Dauphin, 87, of Savanna, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at New Hope Fellowship Church, in Savanna. Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, as well as at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to New Hope Fellowship Church.
Barbara was born May 12, 1935, in Beardstown, the daughter of Fritz and Ruby (Lyons) Frank. By the age of seven, Barbara had tragically lost both of her parents and was taken in and raised by Reverend Blanche Abney, and at that time, acquired a brother of her heart, Gary Abney.
Barbara attended Savanna Schools, and on Aug. 26, 1951, married Julius Jr. Dauphin in Savanna. Barbara and Julius worked their family farm together until Julius' untimely passing in 1997. Barbara, never afraid of a hard day's work, then continued farming with her son for many years, finally retiring in 2012. She was elected to the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation Board and was the first woman in Carroll County elected to serve as Chairperson.
Throughout her life, Barbara placed family and faith above all else. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and was ever-active in her church, where she taught Sunday school and led song service for many years. If there was something happening in the church, you could be sure that Barbara was eager to help.
Barbara would often cook for friends and family and was an excellent seamstress. She loved traveling with her husband, and later in life, her daughters. She also had a fondness of music. In her younger years she sang professionally, with her brother, Gary Abney, and other local musicians. Barbara will be dearly missed by many for her many talents and kind heart.
Barbara is survived by her children, Deborah Franks of Birchwood, Wis., Jule (Joni) Dauphin of Mount Carroll, and Rebecca Dauphin of Savanna; six grandchildren, Joette (Scott) Friess of Cumberland, Wis., Trina (Aaron) Hilke of Hudson, Wis., Jennifer (David) Brugger, of Dalton, Wis., James Dauphin of Savanna, Robbie (Dami) Dauphin of Stillman Valley, Douglas (Amy) Dauphin of Ridott; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Allen Frank, of San Francisco, Calif., and Gary Abney, of Thomson.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Julius; parents, Fritz and Ruby; son, Robert Dauphin; daughter Blanche Marie; granddaughter, Laura Dauphin; and four siblings.