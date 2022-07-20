SAVANNA—Anna Marie Delp, 91, longtime resident of Savanna, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, Iowa.
A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, July 19, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna, with Father Thomas Doyle as Celebrant. Memorials will be given to local charities. Condolences may be left at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Anna was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Mount Hope, Wis., the daughter of Oakley and Rose (Kautman) Hazen, growing up in the Mount Hope and Prairie Du Chien area. In high school, the family moved to Savanna where she graduated with the Savanna High School Class of 1948.
When Anna met Richard Delp, their attraction to each other was instant! On Oct. 16, 1948, Anna and Richard were married. They raised seven children, along with Anna's three younger sisters, and celebrated 64 years of marriage until Richard's passing Jan. 21, 2013.
Her working years began with Stransky Dairies in bookkeeping. She then did bookkeeping for Dr. Butler, the optometrist, and then Sullivan's Foods. In addition, Anna worked a variety of temporary positions throughout her years.
Anna was an artist and with all of her art supplies surrounding her, she created "posters" for local businesses. Also, she went all out for special events. Once for a special dance and gala, Anna created a larger-than-life mural with the gay 90s theme. It included couples strolling along walkways, the men wearing black ties and tails, tall hats, and walking with canes. The women were in beautiful dresses, hoop skirts, up-hair styles, bonnets and umbrellas to shield the sun. The walkway was in a park with ponds, swans, green grass, trees, blue sky, flowers, birds and so much more. The scene became alive and was elegant. After many hours, Anna was proud of her accomplishment.
Anna's passion was helping others. Anna and Richard were very committed to their local community. Together they opened their home to people in need. This venture started in the early 1960s and continued throughout their lives until health concerns set in.
Anna organized benefits to raise funds for individuals and families in personal crisis. A very special time was over the Christmas season. She organized Christmas parties at the Knights of Columbus Hall, games music, food, T-shirts, stockings and gifts for everyone. This was an annual event for a good number of years, with much credit going to local businesses who provided donations for all to enjoy. In her quest, Anna coined herself, the Devious Beggar.
Anna had a great faith. She praised God for all He provided to make all things possible. She loved her family and extended families. She worked tirelessly. Anna's family is blessed by her life, and very proud of her "work" in this world. Anna's involvement spread outside the local area as she was featured in Woman's World magazine, and twice interviewed on the nightly broadcast of local TV news.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, loved to sing, write poetry, participate in community plays, watch Elvis impersonators and listen to country western music. Most of all, she loved dancing with Richard.
Anna will be dearly missed by her daughter-in-law, Pam Delp of Savanna; son, George (Tami) Delp of Mount Carroll; daughter, Le Delp of Savanna; daughter-in-law, Jean LaShelle; son, Ray Delp of Savanna; son, Bill (Rhonda Lampe) Delp of Savanna; and daughter, Delores Jo "Lori" Inness of Las Vegas, Nev.; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and two sisters, Delores Helle of Savanna and JoAnn (Tom) of Pekin.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; a son, Michael; a son, Jim; three sisters, Evelyn Harrison, Lila Grindey and Margaret Arand; two infant sons, Robert William and Paul Edward; and an infant sister, Teresa.