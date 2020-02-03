YUMA, Ariz.—Ray G. Brubaker, 67, of Yuma, Ariz., formerly of Kent, Ill., passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton. There will be a visitation from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. Please dress casually if you wish. Burial will take place at Morseville Cemetery in Stockton.
Ray was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Freeport to Elwyn and Marian Brubaker. He attended Stockton High School and proudly got his GED in the Army. Ray had two children — Becky (born in Germany) and Rick Brubaker. Ray was drafted into the Army in 1972, almost completing his term when called home for the death of his father.
Ray worked at the Pearl City Garage for Dal Murray for 35 years. He and Lori moved to Arizona in 2003 due to health reasons. Ray worked at Purcell Goodyear in Yuma, Ariz., until retirement.
Ray enjoyed riding his Harley with Lori, getting married in Sturgis on Aug. 4, 1998. He also liked NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Chase Elliott), country music and phone calls from all his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lori of Yuma, Ariz.; daughter, Becky (Bob) Potter; son, Rick (Romie) Brubaker; stepson, James (Renee) Eversoll; grandchildren, Randy (Makenzie) Potter, Ryan Potter, Khyle Brubaker, Kira Brubaker and step-grandchild, Sierra Eversoll; one brother, Ed Brubaker; and one sister, Kathy (Lonnie) Fox.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Brubaker; and sister, Donna Green.