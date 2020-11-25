MOUNT CARROLL—James "Jim" Fiser, 72, of Mount Carroll, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at FHN Memorial Hospital, Freeport.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Jim was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Savanna, the son of Robert and Helen (Groce) Fiser. He attended Savanna High School, graduating in 1968.
After high school, Jim went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Leahy Guided Missile Cruiser.
He married Barbara Bailey, with whom he had two daughters, Jennifer and Amber. Jim later married Cheryl Rohrssen on Oct. 22, 2005. They have celebrated 15 years of marriage.
He worked as an electrician for Illinois Tool Works in Elgin.
Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors — hunting, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Savanna and Carpentersville Moose Lodges.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Cheryl of Mount Carroll; two daughters, Jennifer Fiser of Wisconsin and Amber Soto of Ohio; two stepdaughters, Kellie (Eric) Gulbransen of Rolling Meadows and Kirsten (Dennis) Beason of Hampshire; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson; one sister, Harriett; and two brothers, Bruce and Lee Dunlap.