EAST MOLINE—Timothy D. Kingery, 58, of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Heartland Health Care Center-Moline, due to complications from a stroke.
Cremation rites were accorded at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay, and his mother, Judith Ann Violet.
Tim is survived by his father, Kenneth Kingery Sr. and stepmother, Ursula Kingery, of Mount Carroll; siblings, Robert (Julie) Kingery of Mount Carroll, Cindy (Jim) Meng of Prairie du Chien, Wis., Kenneth (Arlene) Kingery Jr. of Lena, Wesley (Vickie) Kingery of Deland, Fla., Patricia (David) Benbow of Pekin, Ind., Dyan Parker of Clinton, Iowa, Joe (Trish) Kingery of Fulton, and Justin Thomas of Moline.
Tim was born Aug. 23, 1962, in Morrison. He worked at Foremost Packaging for about 20 years.
He was married to Linda on Oct. 19, 1995, and they enjoyed 13 years of marriage together.
Tim especially liked fishing, camping, NASCAR racing and playing pool. He was a lifetime member of the North American Fishing Club and he loved making people laugh. He will be greatly missed.