MOUNT CARROLL—Ardith J. Frederick, 93, of Mount Carroll, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Mount Carroll Church of God in Mt. Carroll. Visitation will occur from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday May 11, at the church. Burial will take place at Lanark Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Family and friends are invited to share in Ardith's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Ardith was born May 30, 1928, in Freedom Township in rural Carroll County, the daughter of Frank and Stella (Crofton) Klenz. She grew up in Lanark, attending country school before graduating from Lanark High School with the class of 1946. On June 1, 1947, she married Floyd Frederick of Mount Carroll. Ardith soon settled into her beloved role of farm wife and homemaker. They celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage before his death in 2010.
Ardith loved her vegetable and flower gardens as well as canning and sewing and crocheting. She would do patchwork for the clothing of her family and friends, and make afghans, blankets and covers for clothes hangers.
She was a proud member of the Church of God of Mount Carroll and the WCSC women's group. She served as church treasurer for more than 30 years. Both she and Floyd were instrumental in the building of the current church, happily volunteering their time and effort throughout the planning and construction.
Ardith will be dearly missed by her daughter, Gloria (Dennis) Asay of Mount Carroll; two sons, Francis (Karen) Frederick of Rock Falls and Marvin (Carla) Frederick of Mount Carroll; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lavonne (Walter) Nelson of Mount Carroll; sister-in-law, Shelvy Endress of Freeport; and brother-in-law, Carl Frederick of Rock Falls.
Ardith was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Stella; husband, Floyd; son, Duane Frederick; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.