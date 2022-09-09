SAVANNA—Mark A. Cook, 60, of Savanna, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Manny's in Savanna. Please come enjoy some food and share some memories as we honor a life well lived with friends.
Mark was born Oct. 15, 1961, in Savanna, the son of Stanley and Violet (Buchholz) Cook. He attended Mount Carroll High School where he excelled as an athlete. After graduating with the class of 1980, Mark enrolled at the University at Dubuque, where he planned to play football. After a short time at UD, Mark shifted his path and enrolled in trade school to become an electrician, ultimately graduating as valedictorian of his class.
On Sept. 1, 1984, Mark married Robin Herrell at the First Baptist Church, in Mount Carroll. Mark and Robin would go on to have two daughters and celebrate 35 years of marriage before her untimely passing in 2019. Mark loved Robin dearly, and their girls can find peace and comfort "knowing that mom and dad will get to celebrate their anniversary together in heaven. Dad has wanted nothing more than to be with mom again, so we can imagine their reunion was a joyous one."
After his schooling years, Mark immediately went to work for IBEW as a union electrician. After several years in the union, in 2003, Mark made the decision to start his own business, Marx Electric, and our community was all the better for it! For the last couple decades Mark provided professional and caring service to his many clients.
Mark was non-judgmental, kind, loyal, God loving, and moral. He loved to help others and was always willing to lend a hand if someone was in need. He would never turn away work from someone who couldn't afford to pay him for his services. In fact, on numerous occasions, he would take a meal or even a pair of knit slippers, as payment. He just seemed to leave an impression with anyone he came across.
Mark was a man who loved life's simple pleasures, such as time spent with Robin and their girls, hunting and watching/listening to Duck Dynasty and its supporting podcasts. To those whom he loved, he was the perfect father, grandfather, and friend.
Mark is survived by his daughters, Brianna (Austin) Duerksen of Des Moines, Iowa, and Katy (Alex Brey) Cook of Monroe, Wis.; grandson, Lincoln Duerksen (and another grandchild on the way!); mother, Violet Merriman; and sisters, MaryAnn (Dan) Kruse and Vicki (Bryan) Veruchi.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Robin Cook; father, Stanley Cook; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Max and Jeanette Herrell; and brother, David Keckler.