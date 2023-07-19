BRAD A. ANDERSON

SAVANNA—Brad Alan Anderson, 63, of Savanna, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.
A celebration of Brad's life will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Family and friends are invited to share in Brad's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Brad was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Savanna, the son of Robert and Jeanette (Kerkove) Anderson. He graduated from Savanna High School with the class of 1977.
He went to work for the railroad, Brownstown Foundry, and the Egging Company in Clinton, Iowa, over the years, before settling into full-time commercial fishing, which he had been doing part-time since the age of 13. He loved fishing and was affectionately known as "Papa Fish" to his grandkids.
An outdoorsman through and through, Brad spent his days on the river, and hunting just about anything he could. In fact, recently before his health began to fail him, Brad, his son, and his grandson snagged a buck together. Three generations of Andersons enjoying one of the things he loved most was a proud day for Brad.
Brad was a man with a kind heart, the type who would give you the shirt off his back during a snowstorm if you needed it. He was the definition of a loveable bulls**tter and could tell jokes for hours.
He will be dearly missed by his son, Matt (Jenessa) Anderson of Morrison; three grandchildren, Karson, Kegan and Kaid; sister, Pam Anderson of Savanna; niece, Megan Sedivy; nephews, Charlie (Janel) Sedivy and Timmy Anderson Jr.; great-niece, Jaelynn; stepmother, Barb Anderson; goddaughter, Laurie (Steve) Schroeder; aunts and cousins; and lifelong friend, Gus (Paula) Leavens.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeanette; son, Brad Alan Jr. (infant); brother, Richard Anderson; nephew, Brian Sedivy; and best friend, Rat.