JAMES W. JACOBS

BRYANT, Iowa—James William "Bill" Jacobs, 88, of Bryant, Iowa, made Heaven his new permanent address Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center-DeWitt, Iowa.
James, who was known to many as Bill, Beetle, Potsie and Grandpa, was born Jan. 29, 1933, in Sigourney, Iowa, to the late Bob and LaRue (Moore) Jacobs.
He grew up farming with his family and worked as a farmhand for an area farmer and later at a Sigourney gas station. Bill met Delores Dillon in high school and courted her until she finally said yes. They were married May 11, 1953.
Bill worked at Lefebure in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later operated a Skelly gas station there. He then worked at Prairie Creek Generating Station prior to becoming self-employed. Bill was an entrepreneur at heart, so he and his wife, who were lovingly known as Potsie and Granny, owned and operated Town and Country Bowling Alley in Maquoketa, Iowa, Palisades Bowl in Savanna, and Home Port Marina and Starboard Bar, in Sabula, Iowa. During all of that, Potsie built and remodeled homes. He always had a project.
Bill was very much a family man. He took his family camping, boating, horseback riding, hunting, and fishing. He was a very loving man with many wonderful family members and friends who will dearly miss him. Grandpa made everyone feel like family and they all had a special place in his heart.
Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Delores; children, Bob Jacobs of Savanna, Carmen Jacobs of Cedar Rapids, Cherryl Franklin of Young, Ariz., Greg (Jacky) Jacobs of Savanna and Charlene Fitzgerald of Phoenix, Ariz.; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Ron) Berrier of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Richard (Carol) Jacobs of Pace, Fla., and Alan Jacobs of Chino Valley, Ariz.; and nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Bill in death were brothers Bobby and Frank "Sonny."
The family will receive relatives and friends at the United Methodist Church, Sigourney, from 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 24. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Interment will follow at Pennington Cemetery, Sigourney.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.