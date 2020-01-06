SAVANNA—George Osborn, 75, of Savanna, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
George was born May 11, 1944, in Savanna, the son of Harrison and Charlotte (Helle) Osborn. On Aug. 17, 1978, George married Alice Negus. They celebrated 33 years of marriage until Alice's passing in 2012.
George worked for 30 years as a line worker for Kelly Springfield in Freeport. In his spare time George raised miniature horses and would show them at different events.
George will be dearly missed by a son, Derek Osborn of Savanna; a daughter, Debra (Buck) Robinson of Savanna; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Crystal (Roger) Lovejoy of Denver, Colo.
George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice; and two sisters, Sharon Bearce of Savanna and Carol Anderson of Wisconsin.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 4, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Shullsburg, Wis.
