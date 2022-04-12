CHERYL L. SYNDRAM

SAVANNA—Cheryl Lynn (Boyer) Syndram, 57, of Savannah, Tenn., previously of Savanna, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the care of her family and hospice.
A celebration of life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. A time of sharing will take place at 7:30 p.m.
If she could say one more thing, we think it would be to the grandkids, "I love you to the moon and back!" Cheryl loved being a Grandma and Mom. Everything was about family, caring for, and loving each other.
Cheryl was born April 25, 1964, the daughter of Dale and Joyce (Kerkove) Boyer at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, where her father was stationed. Cheryl is a 1983 graduate of the Savanna High School, where she met her future husband and love of her life, David Syndram. They were married Dec. 24, 1997, in Mount Carroll. They raised two sons and two daughters, Jennifer, Jimmy, Jon and Leslie.
With her love of the outdoors, it was natural for her to like gardening, raising flowers, hunting morels, fishing in the ocean and getting the family together for cookouts and a campfire. She enjoyed traveling with David, especially if the grandchildren were involved. For several years, Cheryl managed the Sunburst RV Resort in Milton, Fla. She found peace decorating her home and she had a love for hummingbirds and angels.
Cheryl will be dearly missed by her husband, David Syndram of Savannah, Tenn.; four children, Jennifer Boyer of Savanna, James (Crystal) Townsend of Savanna, Jonathon (Samantha) Townsend of Savanna, and Leslie Spurgeon of Sevierville, Tenn; 10 grandchildren, Payton Martinez, Ethan, Conner, Joshua, Drake and Lillian Townsend, Isacc and Harmony Townsend, and Gavin and Nolan Spurgeon; her mother, Joyce Boyer of Savanna; two brothers, Wayne Boyer of Savanna and Dale (Tracy) Boyer of Savanna; and one sister, Brenda Boyer of Savanna.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Dale Boyer.