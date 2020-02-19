PHYLLIS I. POLLARD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C.—Phyllis Illene Pollard, 95, of Goose Creek, S.C., formerly of Mount Carroll, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her daughter at her side in Goose Creek, S.C., early Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, after fighting cancer for two years.
She was born on a farm in Chadwick on Nov. 13, 1924, the daughter of Philip Kradle Jr. and Helen Marie Queckboerner. Phyllis worked for the Army proving grounds in Jo Daviess County during World War II, the Public Aid Department in Mount Carroll and for Elkay Industries in Savanna.
She loved adventure, country music, her pet dogs, boating on the Mississippi River, traveling cross-country in a semi-truck with husband, Jack, shopping for clothes and shoes, having a butterfly tattoo on her foot or purple in her hair, spending Christmas in Illinois, and of course, loving her grand- and great-grandchildren. Her cross-stitched creations are prized by her family members.
Phyllis is survived by son, Danny Smith (and Noel Shaw) of Chicago; daughters, Cathy (and Michael) Applequist of Goose Creek, S.C., Connie (and Rick) Eisenbise of Lanark, Barbara Black of Madison, Mo., and D'Anna (and David) Pruitt of Huntsville, Mo.; and son, Vaughn (and Kathy) Pollard of Mexico, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Pollard; her parents; and brothers Delmar (and Norma) Kradle and Keith (and Clarice) Kradle.
A private ceremony was held in Ladson, S.C., by the Rev. Miyoung Paik of the St. James United Methodist Church of Goose Creek, S.C.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Mount Carroll. Her ashes will be buried with Jack and their pets in Chadwick.
Memorials may be sent to the United Methodist Church of Mount Carroll, of which she was still a member.