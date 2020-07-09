FULTON—Calvin H. Cramer, 76, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020, at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Pape Funeral Home, 2308 Pershing Blvd., Clinton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Clinton.
The family requests that everyone wear camouflage to the visitation or funeral in honor of Calvin's passion for hunting.
Calvin was born on Jan. 1, 1944, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Flora (Clausen) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1963. He married Vera Pithan in 1963 in Clinton, where they had five children. He later married Janice (Knauer) Geerts in 1982 in Fulton.
He worked in the sugar house at Clinton Corn Processing and later at International Paper as a roll tender. He also drove bus transporting the "Nee Hi's Drum Bugle Corps."
He enjoyed the "Good Ole Boys" drinking coffee at Sweetheart Bakery. He was an avid waterfowl hunter, where he was a member of the Waterfowl USA, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and Delta Waterfowl.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Janice Cramer of Fulton; six children, Brenda (Wesley) Ehlers of Bryant, Iowa, James (Deb) Cramer of Clinton, Mark (Ami) Cramer of Clinton, Betsy Claussen of Clinton, Todd Cramer of Clinton, and Amy Ralston of Clinton; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dick (Jill) Cramer of Elbert, Colo., and Gordon (Pat) Cramer of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, LeRoy and Donald; and a sister, Alice.