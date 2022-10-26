MICHAEL G. SIPE

MOUNT CARROLL—Michael Gene Sipe, 63, of Mount Carroll, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport after a tough last chapter of his life, marred with health trouble. We can all sleep well now, knowing that Mike is free. And though we're not quite sure exactly how the whole heaven thing works, if there's a way for him to (lovingly) haunt us this Halloween, we're sure he'll jump at the opportunity!
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll. Visitation will take place from 1-4 p.m. before the service. Family and friends are invited to share in Mike's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Mike was born Nov. 1, 1958, in Freeport, the son of Richard and Joan (Slick) Sipe. He grew up in Mount Carroll, working at his family's Mobil gas station and store, in his teenage years. Shortly after graduating from Mount Carroll High School, Mike worked a few years for Northwest Autobody before starting with Spahn and Rose Lumber Co. He gave 22 years to Spahn and Rose, serving at multiple store locations, finally retiring in February.
On Aug. 30, 1980, Mike married Jodie Handel. After all, how could she resist a local hero? You see, back in the 70's, Mike and his buddy were out at 2 or 3 a.m. (probably serving in the neighborhood watch, and DEFINITELY not a few beers deep), when they noticed that the local barbershop was on fire. They rushed to a phone and hailed the fire department, thus "saving the town." If only he had lived in Chicago in 1871, the great Chicago fire might have been averted!
Mike was a fun-loving, family man who took more pride than you can probably imagine, in being "Papa" to his grandkids. He especially loved spending time with his favorite. If you know who that is, then SHHHHH, they all still think they're the one. He and Jodie loved to camp, especially at Potter's Marsh, Morrison Rockwood State Park, Rhythm Section Amphitheater, and Doc's KOA. Mike also enjoyed bowling and would participate in leagues. One year, he recorded the season's high score of 298. Over the years "298" turned to "300", but what's a couple extra points?
Mike loved to paint things ranging from figures and pieces of décor, to cars, and even houses. He was also a big-time Chicago White Sox fan, much to the chagrin of certain members of his family. In 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series, Mike painted his house in Sox colors, in defiance of those pesky Cubs fans. Mike also cheered on his Chicago Bears and enjoyed a round of golf from time to time.
Mike will be dearly missed by his wife, Jodie; six children, Angela (Chris) Neis, Jenn Miller, Dodger Sipe, Lisa (Josh) Houston, Schae (Will Anderson) Sipe, and Sam (Chris) James; 15 grandchildren (many nicknamed in Mike's classic "Papa" fashion), Pook, Ally Cat, K-Dog, Froggy, Frankie, LT, Dom, Punky, Niner, Squeeky, D-Bo, Butch, Tookee, Hunter, and Chase; 4.78 great-grandchildren (one is currently 78% downloaded); sisters, Amanda McAuliffe and Connie (Steve) Gendreau; brother, Dale "Doc" Sipe; and several nieces and nephews who were very special to Mike.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Joan; paternal grandparents, John and Ada Sipe; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Erma Slick; and father-in-law, Buzz Handel