JOHN E. ALBRECHT

POCA, W. Va.—John Eric Albrecht, 42, of Poca, W.Va., formerly of Savanna, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at home.
John was born March 31, 1979, in Clinton, Iowa.
“Johney” was a loving and caring son. He loved the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears and Bulls. His true talent was art. Comic book art was his forte. He could draw anything. Music was a great love of his.
While he was very ill for many years, he always wanted to take care of his mother. He did not live close to his father but cared and loved him very much. He loved animals. He would feed any animal that came to the door. He was a true patriot, a true American. His heart was big and full of compassion and he will be missed and loved forever.
He is survived by his mother, Elsie Sikora of West Virginia; father, John (Pam) Albrecht of Mount Carroll; sisters, Kathy Albrecht, Lisa Albrecht and Denise Burdette, all of West Virginia; brother, Joshua Albrecht of Mount Carroll, and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Mr. John Albrecht was held Saturday Sept. 18, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Jamie Strickler officiating. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Derinda.