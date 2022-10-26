PATRICK J. MEYERS

SABULA, Iowa—Patrick John Meyers, 55, of Sabula, Iowa, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
A funeral Mass was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. Memorials may be given in Patrick's honor.
Patrick was born April 6, 1967, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Frederick and Margaret Cheryl (Qualman) Meyers. He is a 1985 graduate of the East Central High School, Miles, Iowa. On Sept. 12, 1992, Pat married Rhonda Kay McDonough. They raised three children and celebrated 30 years of marriage.
Pat was kind-hearted and loveable, especially when it came to his grandkids. He loved hunting with his buddy Stewart and Cody Welch for duck, geese, deer and, of course, mushrooms! Pat enjoyed fishing for catfish in the spring in front of his house on the riverbank. He missed Sundays spent with Grandma and Grandpa Meyers, going to church, then dinner and games at their house. He was a cardshark — loved Euchre, and was known to make sure you always got the 9's, and he always had the Jacks. He had a great sense of humor and if he liked you, he messed with you.
He was a previous member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Sabula until it closed, then began attending St. John's Catholic Church in Savanna. He served on the Sabula Volunteer Fire Department and was an ambulance driver for over 22 years. He was a committee member of Ducks Unlimited for over 20 years and currently served as president. He also served as a current member of the Sabula City Council. Pat volunteered to help make our area a better place. Whenever anyone needed him, he was there.
Pat will be dearly missed by his wife, Rhonda; three children, Kacie (Joshua) Butler, Jessie (Ashlie Jepsen) Fulton and Matthew (Ava Whiles) Meyers; six grandchildren, Isabelle, Michael, Johnny, Rylie, Alix and Marley; three siblings, Barbara Meyers, Michael (Danette) Meyers and Jennifer Meyers; and his Chocolate Lab Max.
Pat was preceded in death by both parents; a brother, Jason Meyers; and two of his Labs, Jake and Gus.