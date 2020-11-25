AUSTIN A. FRITZ

LANARK—Austin Assen Fritz, 20, a thoughtful, loving, polite son, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home.
A private family funeral Mass will be held at SS. John & Catherine Catholic Church, Mount Carroll. Public visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. You may watch the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, on the Law-Jones Facebook livestream group. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.
A memorial has been established for YMCA Camp Benson, Mount Carroll. Friends and family are invited to share in Austin's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Austin was born Feb. 17, 2000, in Targovishte, Bulgaria, and was welcomed into his new family by Stanley and Linda (Ritchie) Fritz in May 2002. He graduated from Eastland High School in 2018.
Austin was an accomplished dancer and an exceptional cook with new recipes in the kitchen. He had a great love and talent for music. He especially loved Celtic Woman songs and knew them all by heart. He enjoyed his many summers attending Camp Benson, making new friends and also participating in the local church groups, most recently Young Life in Mount Carroll.
Austin will be dearly missed by his father, Stanley Fritz of Mount Carroll; maternal grandmother, Margaret Ritchie of Boscobel, Wis.; Uncle and Aunt Rod and Cheri Fritz, of Lanark; Aunt and Uncle Roxann and Jerry Specht of Evanston; Aunt and Uncle Kathy and Bob Everson, Barb and Rick Ritter, Bonnie and Todd Stenner, Jean and Chris Wolff, Mike and Jeannie Ritchie, Jerry and Kathy Ritchie, and Ron and Christy Ritchie, all from Wisconsin. He is also survived by many cousins located around the country.
Austin was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Lou Fritz in 2012; his paternal grandparents, Helen and Ronald Fritz; and his maternal grandfather, Ronald Ritchie.