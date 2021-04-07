SAVANNA—Edward Knop, 83, of Savanna, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, in Savanna Township Cemetery. Friends are invited to share in Edward's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Edward was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Moline. He was raised by John and Alberta Markley. Ed attended high school in Phillips, Wis., graduating with the class of 1956.
Right out of high school Ed joined the Air Force as a mechanic where he specialized in fixing fixed wing aircraft. He spent six years serving his country.
After Ed's time in the service, he worked in hospitality around Champaign. This is where Ed would meet the love of his life, Connie. They hit it off and after three months of going steady, Ed proposed. Ed and Connie married on Nov. 19, 1964, and together they raised four children and celebrated 19 years of marriage.
Ed and Connie moved with the family to Savanna in the late 1960s. Here on the banks of the Mississippi, Ed worked his days as a contractor. He was always crafty and good with his hands. He took his skills outside of his work to do projects with his four boys, making small crafts and figurines out of balsa wood, either for enjoyment or for school projects.
Ed’s family was his entire world. He was a kid at heart, and was always having fun with his boys. Ed would take his sons to work or on adventures, creating fond memories they will keep with them forever. Ed especially loved being a grandfather. He was loving and full of character and these traits will be passed down through his family for generations to come.
Edward will be dearly missed by his two sons, Brian Knop of Spotsylvania, Va., and Brady Knop of Savanna; and six grandchildren.
Edward was preceded in death by his two sons, Bradley and Brandon.