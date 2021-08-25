VIVIAN E. RYCUS

Vivian Ellen Rycus, 84, formerly of Portland, Ore., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital, Clinton, Iowa.
Vivian was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Chicago, the third child of Richard and Ella (Hovorka) Moshure.
She graduated from Mount Carroll High School in 1953 and married William Lewis in 1954. She later moved to the West Coast and married Richard Rycus in 1980.
Vivian worked for Intel for many years and was passionate about her wine and her dogs.
She is survived by her son, Scott (Diane) Lewis of Mount Carroll; four stepdaughters, including Cindy (Don) Lowrance and Debra (Henri) Brown; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard in 2011; and her brothers, Ralph, Rayfield and Gene.
Cremation rites have been accorded.