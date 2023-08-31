RICHARD A. KUNDERT

FENTON—The world has lost a kind, helpful and loving soul. Some knew him as Dick, some as Popper, and some as Richard.
Richard Alan Kundert, 74, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.
Richard Kundert was born Sept. 15, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Marian and Howard Kundert, and grew up in Galena, with his brother, Kenny, and sister, Betty Jane. He attended Galena High School while delivering newspapers for the Dubuque Telegraph Herald before graduating in 1966.
He loved fishing, hunting, trapping, watching sports, and spending time with his family. He married Candice Kundert on Feb. 12, 1982. He was a loving parent to Kate and Mike. He was a proud member of the Erie Masonic Lodge #667.
He was a member of the Galena Jaycees and the Galena Generals, even portraying General Grant. He made his career at John Deere, the Savanna Army Depot, and Olsen's Engineering before retiring.
He is survived by stepchildren, Kate (Tony) DeLaney of Fenton, and Mike (Ashley) Burden of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Betty Jane Kundert (Mary Fobber) of Hanover; sister-in-law, Betty Ann (Kenny) Kundert; grandchildren, Christina (Grant) Ayers of Erie, Alex DeLaney of Fenton, (Kate), Ezra, Samuel and Theo Burden (Mike); great-grandchildren, Chandler and Samantha Ozmon (Ashley DeLaney) and Aiden and Myles Ayers (Christina).
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and granddaughter, Ashley DeLaney.
Memorials can be made to the family and sent to Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Erie, IL, 61250.
The family will gather to celebrate his life at a later date.