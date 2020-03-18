JAMES “JIM” FECKE

SAVANNA—James Edward "Jim" Fecke, 73, of Savanna, passed away peacefully from natural causes on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Allure of Mount Carroll.
Services have been postponed and a new date for services will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers and memorials, donations are encouraged to a charity of your choice.
He was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Chicago. Jim's sense of humor and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Jim served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1972, serving as an Automatic Flight Controls System Specialist. He was stationed at Hickam AFB in Honolulu as well as Yakota AFB in Japan and Wake Island. He later worked as a flight instructor as well as an electrician for the Canadian Pacific Railroad.
In his later years Jim was an avid freelance photographer. Jim was also a ham radio operator, woodworker and pool player, and a member of Mensa and the Railroad Workers' Union. Jim graduated from Mount Carroll High School and attended Highland Community College in Freeport.
He is survived by his brother, Robert (Kay) Fecke of Lakeville, Minn. He is also survived by his nephew, Jeffrey Fecke, and his daughter, Katherine, and his niece, Jennifer (Craig) Pittman, and her daughters, Anna and Emma, all of Lakeville, Minn.
Jim is also survived by cousins Paul Fecke of Germantown, Wis., Linda Fecke of Belvidere, Jack Charleton of Lanark, Daniel Charleton of Davie, Fla., and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Fecke, of Mount Carroll.
Jim's family wishes to thank Dr. David Reese, FHN Hospice and the staff of Allure Mount Carroll for their care. They also wish to thank Mike Ritchie, Bill Shaw and many others for their friendship and support of Jim.