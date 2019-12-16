SAVANNA—Catherine June Dunk, 94, of Savanna, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at JourneyCare in Barrington.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna and from 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to the Savanna Christmas Food Basket Fund, the Savanna Children's Fund, or the Thrift Store Savanna.
She was born Aug. 10, 192,5 in Hopedale, Ill., to William B. Haas and Henrietta Schmit. Her mother, grandmother and two sisters died in a tragic auto accident when she was four. She spent many happy summers with her aunts and uncles in Henry, Ill.
Her father remarried and she has five siblings: Margaret (Peggy) Kuntzleman of Sun City West, Ariz., Mary Schneider of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Helen Adams of Sun City West, Ariz., Kaye (Jim) Norris of Thomson, and William Haas of Mount Carroll.
She graduated from Mt. St. Clare Academy and further attended Mt. St. Clare College for a year of business school through 1944. She received additional training as a medical stenographer at Camp Crowder, Mo., and consequently trained other medical stenographers to record in shorthand doctors' notes in the operating rooms at Schick Hospital in Clinton, Iowa. With World War II ramping up, she answered the national call and left Clinton to work in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
In Washington she met her future husband, Richard (Dick) J. Dunk, and moved to Clinton, Iowa. On Jan. 31, 1948, they were married in St. John's Catholic Church in Savanna. While working as a stenographer and secretary for the Milwaukee Road, June (and Dick) had four sons, Robert (Cathy), Terrence (Jennifer), Stephen (Donna), and Randall (Tamara). As the railroad wound down in Savanna, she left the railroad and worked as a secretary at the Ammunition School of the Savanna Army Depot, finally retiring in 1988.
In retirement she worked at the Great River Garden Center in Savanna for another 16-17 years, doing everything from creating flower arrangements to retail sales for her son Terry.
For many years she was the organist and director of the Resurrection Choir for her beloved church. Some of the many other hats she wore include cribbage and card partner, golfer, knit-wit and shawl ministry member, and member of the St. John's Catholic Women.
Several times a week she and her card-playing buddies could be found at Shivers, Manny's, or one another's house. She also kept the librarians at the Savanna Library busy helping her select her next novel, as she was a voracious reader. She and her self-described fellow knit-wits knitted and donated an untold number of tiny caps for premature infants.
She loved her grandkids, including annual summer visits, having them walk across the field and through the neighborhood for a visit, or having them stop by on a bike ride with their mom.
She has 10 grandchildren: David (Tara) Greenmeyer, Kristin (Brian) Quisenberry, Katy (Keith) Edmonds, Nicholas Dunk, Ryan Dunk, Hannah Dunk, Bryan (Amber) Dunk, Melissa (Thomas) Foster, Nathan Dunk, and Jacob Dunk. And she has five great-grandchildren: Rachel Greenmeyer, David Quisenberry, Kensington and Kollin Edmonds, and Ethan Russo.
She also is survived by her sisters Margaret (Peggy) Kuntzleman, Mary Schneider, Helen Adams, Kaye (Jim) Norris; and brother William Haas; and her children.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Henrietta Haas; father, William Haas; two sisters, Marjorie and Rosemary; two brothers; her stepmother, Margaret Haas; and her husband, Richard.