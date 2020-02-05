Dear Editor:
On reading the Savanna Times-Journal of Jan. 23 on WCHS relocation, it was said the high school is 63 years old, and Mount Carroll middle school and the Savanna elementary school are 20 years old.
As a part-time janitor shortly after the new Savanna elementary school opened, I had the opportunity to speak with a few of the contractors on how long this school’s life was good for. The response was they build 25, 50 and 75-year schools and this school is a 25-year school, which, if neglected, would need major repairs at the end. One example was quality of the door locks, which were stamped, not milled.
So let me get this straight, they close the high school that is bigger, has the room, swimming pool and better location between communities. A strong building but has been neglected, move to Mount Carroll that is smaller and crowd four high school and two junior high classes in it.
Remember, Savanna elementary school is 20 years old as is Mount Carroll. The Savanna school, having a life of 25 years, where does that leave the Mount Carroll school with quality of construction, as both were built at or the same time and its life expectancy? Do we fix the problem at the high school or compound it by moving to a school who could be reaching its life?
The Savanna Public Library was built in 1905, for example, and I am sure there are many more well-built older buildings in Carroll County that are still standing strong and functioning because of being cared for and good stewardship. Walk through the Savanna Public Library and see how well the old building has been kept up and functions as well in the 21st century as it did in 1905.
With all the problems that have been presented with the high school, were there ever any grants written for windows, heat system or roof to help correct these issues?
The county has much potential, but moving the high school is not one if we wished to build more than structures, but students and communities. More avenues need to be checked and questions answered. Cutting sports is not one or extending miles between communities.
Thomas and Letha Robbe
Savanna