Dear Editor:
The Thomson Community Fund’s annual fund drive began Sept. 1 and continues through Oct. 31. The Community Fund is a not-for-profit organization that distributes the funds collected back to the community. Our goal is $10,000.
Last year’s funds were distributed to Carroll County Senior Services, Lutheran Social Services, Rolling Hills Progress Center, Thomson Halloween & Christmas Funds, Salvation Army, Tyler's Justice Center for Children, Riverview Center, Inc., Thomson Children's Christmas Fund, York Township Public Library (for programs), Toys for Tots, Thomson Railroad Depot and Thomson Youth Baseball.
Your contribution to this organization will result in funding several Thomson and Carroll County non-profit and civic programs. Once again we will be using Covid-safe options for collecting. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 321, Thomson IL 61285 or dropped off at the Savanna-Thomson State Bank in Thomson any time during the year. Also, you will find us at Casey's Oct. 2 from 6-10 a.m.
Letters will be sent to businesses and people who donated in the past. There will be information in the September water/sewer bill. Also For those of you who are giving at work, you must go to the company every year and ask that your funds be directed to Thomson Community Fund at the above address.
The organization was established in 1983 and is aimed at reducing the number of solicitations from individual charities and organizations. We will be tracking our progress by updating the Donation Gauge weekly, which will be located in front of the Thomson branch of the Savanna-Thomson State Bank.
Please like our Facebook Page: Thomson Community Fund and help spread the word. Again, thank you for your support!
You may call Rita Mitchell with questions, donations, or if you would like to help canvas at 815-259-3524. Volunteers are always needed and welcome.
Rita Mitchell
Thomson