Dear Editor:
The American Legion Post 67 in Mount Carroll has decided to sell the storage facility that we use for storing our hospital equipment.
We no longer have the funds to maintain it. We have tried to find a different storage facility but have been unsuccessful.
We have loaned out beds, walkers and wheelchairs along with other hospital equipment for years.
If anyone can help us in any way to be able to continue our service to the veterans and people of Carroll County, it would be greatly appreciated. Please call me at 815-244-9791. Thank you.
Wayne Leonard
Mount Carroll