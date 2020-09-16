Dear Editor:
According to Donald Trump, I guess that along with five of my brothers, we were all suckers.
Two of my brothers were in World War II — two received Purple Hearts, one served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict.
One served post-Korea and two of us served during the Cold War in the 1950s.
Thank goodness, there were no losers.
We were proud to serve our country. We did not try to get deferments or to wiggle our way out of going to serve our country.
I find many things to be disgusted with about Donald Trump, but I think this is as about as low as it gets.
Gerald L. Bork
Mount Carroll