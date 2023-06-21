Dear Editor:
My husband and I decided to move our stove slightly to remove an area rug from underneath it. We found out that we're not as strong as we used to be.
All of a sudden, we smelled gas and a very frightening hissing sound from the back of the stove area. I grabbed the pamphlet for our local gas company from our refrigerator.
Much to our surprise, we got an automated menu recording. Since it was the emergency number written in red, I thought a real person would answer. Then when I pressed one as instructed for gas leaks, it went back to the automated menu. It never got my call to anyone.
We quickly called 911 and were so thankful for the rapid response of the dispatcher and from three off-duty firemen to show up within a few minutes in their own vehicles fast!
They were friendly, knowledgeable and they very skillfully shut off the main gas line. They were able to contact the gas company who did send out one of their workers.
A big shout out to our 911 system and our awesome firemen!
Brad and Sue Walker
Savanna