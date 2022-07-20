Dear Editor:
Tyler's Justice Center for Children hosted its 2nd Annual Teeing Off for Tyler's golf outing on Saturday, June 18, at Woodbine Bend Golf Course. It was a beautiful day and we had a nice turnout and were able to raise nearly $11,000 for the Center between the participating golfers, numerous sponsors, and the money raised from our silent auction and raffles.
We would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who participated in the event, made a donation or sponsored this event in any way. We especially would like to thank this year's event sponsors, including: Brewster Cheese of Stockton; Sheriff David Snyders of Stephenson County; Sheriff Ryan Kloepping of Carroll County, and Sheriff Kevin Turner of Jo Daviess County.
We would also like to extend a big thank you to Sam Stoddard and his amazing staff at the Woodbine Bend Golf Course for allowing us to utilize their facility for this fundraiser. We are already looking forward to next year's event!
Tyler's Justice Center for Children is a 501 (c) 3, non-profit Child Advocacy Center, which provides specialized services to child victims of sexual and/or serious physical abuse.
The Center provides forensic interview services, crisis counseling, intervention, community education, follow-up advocacy services, and referrals for specialized sexual exams and licensed therapy. All services are provided at no cost to the children and families we serve.
With continued state budget concerns, finding secure funding has been difficult. Fundraising is essential. Tyler's must rely on fundraising and community donations to continue providing our specialized services at no cost.
Last year, Tyler's Justice Center for Children served 223 new clients, provided 102 victim sensitive interviews and 22 referrals for specialized medical exams. The Center serves Carroll, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson Counties and is a recipient of the Northwest Illinois Chapter of United Way.
Missy Lyons
Tyler’s Justice Center