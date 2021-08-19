Dear Editor:
When the sun goes down at every American Cancer Society Relay For Life event, hope shines the brightest. During the Luminaria Ceremony, hundreds of luminaria light the track or path to celebrate the lives of those who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against a disease that has taken too much. This ceremony of light symbolizes the hope and perseverance with which we all continue to fight.
You can give to the American Cancer Society and keep the flame of hope lit by dedicating a luminaria in memory of someone lost to cancer or in honor of someone still fighting or who has beaten the disease.
The suggested luminaria donation amount is $10 each. Please send your tax-deductible donation, payable to the American Cancer Society, to Relay For Life of Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties, c/o Kris Eden, 400 S. Main St., Pearl City, IL, 61062.
Include your name/address, email and phone number and name of person you wish to honor with a 10-word maximum message.
To ensure delivery of your luminaria prior to the event, mail your donation and information by Aug. 31. Then, join the Luminaria Ceremony, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on WCCI 100.3FM.
Karen McCarty
Mount Carroll