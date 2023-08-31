Dear Community Members:
I am reaching out for your support for Kris Tucker, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma this past spring of 2023. Kris is the 15-year-old son of Shaina Tucker, a beloved member of our community who has touched many lives with her kindness and generosity. Many of you may know her as the past owner of Bella's in Mount Carroll. Kris is also a brilliant artist.
As you know, cancer treatment can be incredibly expensive, and Kris's family is facing significant financial challenges after undergoing treatment this spring/summer. We are asking for your help in raising funds to support Kris and Shaina's family during this difficult time.
We are having a fundraising event this Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Mount Carroll Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. called, “Living Now For Kris.” This event will include a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, a Pie-in-the-Face competition, kids' activities, a face painter, and a Remission Bell ceremony as we are happy to say that Kris is officially in remission!
Your donations will help Shaina cover Kris's medical expenses that insurance is not covering, including chemotherapy, extended emergency hospital stays from a rare side effect called Neutropenia, and lost wages from Shaina taking the entire summer off work to care for Kris. It will also help to provide emotional support for their family as they navigate this challenging journey.
We are asking for monetary donations (via cash, check, or our QR code/website link), gift certificates, and items to be auctioned off during our silent auction. Any item or amount that you can give will be greatly appreciated. Your donation will make a real difference in the life of someone who has fought cancer so bravely.
Thank you for your consideration. I appreciate your support. Feel free to reach out to us at the link below or on our Facebook event page, Living Now For Kris. Donate here:
•https://givebutter.com/livingnowforkris
•Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/2Dv4Y8sdZ
Jamie Fry-De Jager
Organizer
Living Now For Kris