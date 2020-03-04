Dear Editor:
When attending the West Carroll School Board meeting on Feb. 26, more talk was centered around the moving of the high school to Mount Carroll. I heard the following: "This is not Thomson, Savanna or Mount Carroll high school, this is West Carroll High School."
I ask then, where was West Carroll High School when the students that this is suppose to be all about, were eating off of paper plates and plastic silverware?
Where was West Carroll High School when drinking fountains were shut off? Where was West Carroll High School when talk of how bad West Carroll High School is and the high cost to fix it?
This high cost thing has since been brought to a questionable situation with the outstanding presentation by Tony McCombie that night.
Please take time and read her report, "Planning Study Analysis (SOS) Support Our Students." It brings many things to the forefront on cost of fixing West Carroll High School in Savanna and makes you wonder what other things are lying dormant?
It was also brought to those in attendance on Feb. 26 by Mr. Greg Stott of a $2 million rainy day account that the school has, and then asked, "Isn't this a rainy day?"
This gets one to wondering and thinking what else is there that still needs to be confronted and answered.
As I said before, years from now as a board member when you are asked that one big question, "Why," hopefully you will be able to answer those people without reservation.
Thomas Robbe
Savanna