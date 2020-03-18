Dear Editor:
Why it is important to complete the 2020 census?
Information from the census is used to determine the amount of funding for programs needed in local communities, programs like the libraries in Carroll County. Without funding, libraries cannot continue to operate.
Because getting an accurate count is so important, the process is designed to be fast, easy and safe. It takes about 10 minutes to answer the questions on the census. There are three ways to respond: online, by phone or by mail. The library has computers to help people complete the census.
The law ensures that your private information is protected and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court. The answers you provide are used only to produce statistics. You are kept anonymous. The Census Bureau is not permitted to publicly release your responses in any way that could identify you or anyone else in your home.
The Census Bureau will never ask you for your Social Security number, bank or credit card account numbers. If someone does ask for this information, it is a scam and you should not cooperate.
Please take the time to complete the 2020 census. A complete and accurate count is vital to every community across the country.
Mary Meyers
Savanna Public Library