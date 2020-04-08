Dear Editor:
We must be cautious about this terrible calamity affecting us. The governor of Illinois said we should all mourn for the baby that died; I agree it's very sad.
Even sadder is the fact that the same governor, who said we should all mourn the baby, was the one who legalized abortions and killing thousands of babies. Does he not mourn them?
And, now the government is trying to get a bill through that even we who oppose abortions will have to pay for them, and the parent can come from other places and have us pay for their baby's abortion. Who mourns those babies? I am so thankful that some people who cannot care for or do not want to care for their little ones put them up for adoption.
Also, in a recent letter to an area daily newspaper, the writer condemned President Trump for saying that Easter is his favorite day? It should be everyone's favorite day. After all, it is the day Jesus arose from the dead and became our savior, the forgiver of our sins. But, some things are up to us, and this is one of them.
An area daily newspaper columnist tells everyone that she thinks everyone will be in Heaven some day. If people will read their Bible and study it, they will realize that Heaven's gates will be open to anyone, if they ask forgiveness. Romans 3:23 says, "All have sinned and come short of the glory of God." Romans 6:23 says, "The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. "
We must ask His forgiveness and live for Him instead of doing as we please and expecting to get to Heaven. Easter, the most special day of the year, is the day Jesus Arose! May we live for Him!
Wauneta Fern Phelps
Lanark