Dear Editor:
As most of you already know, the Governor has placed new restrictions on all Illinois businesses, which were effective Friday, Nov 20.
These restrictions have been put into place to help curve the spread of Covid-19 across the State of Illinois.
Some restrictions include no indoor dining, no indoor consumption of alcohol, gaming machines will be turned off, retail stores are required to operate at under 25% capacity, grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at 50% capacity.
In addition, personal care services may continue at 25% capacity with masks being worn. Health centers and gyms may operate at 25% with no in-person classes.
I understand the strain this will put on businesses and I understand that not every restriction will be realistic for your business, but I am asking you to please do what you can to stop the spread in our community.
Encourage your employees and customers to be masked and wash hands frequently. Do what you can to discourage crowds and large gatherings.
If you have any questions about what your occupancy is, please contact the Savanna Fire Department at 815-273-2246.
We are all in this together and can do our part to help stop the spread of the virus in our community.
Chris Lain
Mayor of Savanna