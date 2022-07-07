Dear Editor:
Plans have been made to hold a Zoom reunion for the Mount Carroll High School classes of 1957, 1956, and 1958.
We haven't set a precise date yet, but it will be between July 17 and early August.
I've talked and emailed with lots of people in the last few days, including many in Mount Carroll, others in California, Arizona, Tennessee, Florida, and me in Texas.
If you have a personal computer with internet access, you can download the free version of Zoom and join Zoom meetings almost anywhere.
I've Zoomed with people in Ireland, Wales, the Netherlands, France, Australia and Pakistan. If you pay about $160 per year, you can use what I have, Zoom Pro, and host meetings with up to 100.
So, email me and learn more: keohane@prodigy.net.
John Keohane
MCHS Class of 1957
Austin, Texas