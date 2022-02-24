West Carroll Supt. Julie Katzenberger emailed the following letter Friday night, Feb. 18.
Dear West Carroll Families and Staff:
Tonight, the West Carroll School Board approved the following COVID Mitigation Plan for all West Carroll Schools beginning on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 as follows:
Masks will be recommended but not required. Please know that as of today, February 18th, West Carroll Schools have a total of nine active positive COVID cases. The District's goal is to keep students and staff in a safe, in-person learning environment while keeping the focus on student learning.
Sick or positive COVID individuals will not be allowed to attend school for the first five days after testing positive. The next five days, the individual will need to wear a mask correctly to return to school or choose to receive remote instruction out of the school setting.
West Carroll nursing staff will continue to identify, notify and quarantine symptomatic close contacts of COVID positive individuals in order to slow the spread of COVID. If a close contact is up-to-date on his/her COVID vaccines or has had a confirmed COVID-19 test within the last 90 days, then that individual will not need to quarantine if asymptomatic. If an individual is identified as a close contact by any of the school nurses, the school rule will be for the close contact to wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of his/her last close contact with someone with COVID.
Lastly, the Federal law still requires masks on school transportation. The Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules ruling does not affect transportation mandates issued at the Federal level.
Thank you for your patience, cooperation and partnership in education during this unprecedented time. As a school district, we will continue to provide a safe and healthy environment for students and staff by continuing the COVID testing program with parental consent at each of our schools; however, no one will be required to test for COVID at school.
If the District's COVID numbers significantly increase, the District may need to change its mitigation measures. As a District, we respect and value all viewpoints and we would encourage everyone to be empathetic of others' feelings, health conditions, and opinions during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
Mrs. Katzenberger
Superintendent