Dear Editor:
Well, the U.S. has just lost yet another war. Having been defeated, we are in the process of leaving Afghanistan. We are abandoning Afghan military personnel and civilians who worked alongside us while we were there bragging about how much we were willing to do for them and all the Afghan people. Their plight reminds me of the situation of the Vietnamese boat people.
We have lost war after war for the last 75 years. We have only made bad situations worse by intervening all over the world. Time after time, we have sent in our own military or hired puppets to do the work for us. Every single time was a disaster. The U.S. did find a medical term, PTSD, to hide our veterans' distress.
Pete Seeger asked:
And where have all the soldiers gone, long time passing?
Where have all the soldiers gone, a long time ago?
Where have all the soldiers gone?
“Gone to graveyards, every one!
“When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?”
Thich Nhat Hanh, a Vietnamese Buddhist monk would answer:
"I have learned that my home, my country is the whole planet Earth. I do not limit my love to a tiny piece of land in Asia, Vietnam...Real change will only happen when we fall in love with our planet. Only love can show us how to live in harmony with nature and each other..."
Chuck Wemstrom
Mount Carroll