Dear Editor:
Illinois trivia: What city in Illinois was home to the first McDonald's? (Answer below)
If you enjoyed trying to correctly answer this question, then you will definitely want to attend the Mount Carroll Rotary Club’s Trivia Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Mount Carroll Bowling Center.
Twenty-five four-member teams will be posed 100 questions in 10 categories. The cost per team is $80 and includes trivia and a buffet meal.
A cash bar will be available and a dessert auction will also be held. Raffles will be offered between each round and prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Space is limited so make your reservations soon by calling Ann Crouse at 815-244-6291.
Trivia answer: Des Plaines.
Barb Brierton
President
Mount Carroll Rotary Club