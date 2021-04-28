Dear Editor:
The Carroll County Thrift Shop is offering a special on Friday and Saturday, May 7-8:
Buy a skirt or dress and get a free pair of shoes. Buy a suit coat or dress pants and get a free shirt.
Friday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Thrift Shop is located at 126 S. 4th St. in Savanna.
The Carroll County Help Center (CCHC) exists for the purpose of helping families in need of emergency assistance who live in Carroll County as well as to fund a scholarship for graduating high school seniors.
The Carroll County Help Center Lois Frank Memorial Scholarship recipients for this year are Jacob McLuckie from West Carroll and Matthew Ifert from Eastland.
Funds are derived from monetary donations and the sale of used items through the Carroll County Thrift Shop, a cooperative effort of the faith communities in Carroll County.
To donate good, clean, used clothing of all sizes, household good and linens, please bring items to the Thrift Shop on Wednesday mornings, Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We do not accept furniture or electronics.
Monetary contributions can be made to Carroll County Help Center, c/o Carol Gloor, Treasurer, 946 N. 4th St., Savanna, IL 61074.
Marcia Clausen
Lanark