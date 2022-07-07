"Fun for whole family"

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Timber Lake Playhouse's “Annie is delightful fun for the whole family.
Based on "Little Orphan Annie" and the original Broadway production directed by Martin Charnin, TLP's production seamlessly combines a charming story, stellar soundtrack and resplendent cast.
Leah Steiner is wonderful as the titular orphan, Annie. She is tough, but sweet and optimistic. Steiner lights up the stage with her versions of "Maybe" and "Tomorrow."
Todd Fenstermaker, who shines as Mr. Warbucks, is charismatic as the stern billionaire who begins showing his soft side after meeting Annie. Fenstermaker and Steiner have wonderful father-daughter chemistry and his rendition of "Something Was Missing" is smooth, strong and emotional.
Both Steiner and Fenstermaker also pair well with Natasha Ricketts, who is wonderful as Grace Farrell, giving a delightful performance of "We Got Annie."
Felicia Finley is the perfect combination of mean and hilarious as Miss Hannigan. Her performance of "Little Girls" is funny and unforgettable.
Darren Mangler and Kimmy Sessions are delightfully sinister at Rooster and Lily St. Regis. This duo teams up wonderfully with Finley's Miss Hannigan for truly delightful renditions of "Easy Street."
Colin McGonagle is endearing as Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The rest of the orphans include: Tiarra Danielowski as Kate; Rosemary Heckard as Duffy; Maggie Martin as Sprout; Frankie Ohms as Tessie; London Wygant as Molly; Morelia Vargas as Pepper; Amelia Wilson as Olive; Catia Wilson as July. This group of Little Girls are adorable and give rousing performances in such songs as "It's the Hard-Knock Life" and "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile."
The show is rounded out wonderfully with the rest of the ensemble cast, including: Isabella Abuan; Kai Brown; Lukas Chaviano; Emily Chaviano; Jenny Dalrymple; Aria Evans; Margot Frank; Bryant Howard; Jodie Langel; Colin McGonagle; Brook Parkinson; Makenzie Ruff; Errol Service Jr.
Whether a fan or the Broadway version (original or revival) or the movie versions, TLP's “Annie” is filled with wonderful songs, such as "Tomorrow," ""It's the Hard-Knock Life," "NYC," "Sign," "I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here," "I Don't Need Anything But You" and much more.
This wonderful sound track is only possible due to the orchestra, including: P. Blake Moran on Keyboard 1/Conductor; Michael McBride on Keyboard 2; Ben Heppner on Drums/Percussion; Rebeccah Quintana on Trumpet; Joe Titus on Trombone; Eric Murphy on Bass; Denise Deter on Reed 1; Emily Nunemaker on Reed 2.
As always, this phenomenal musical would not be possible without the work of: Director/Choreographer Jay Falzone; Lighting Designer/ Production Manager/Master Electrician Cameron L. Strandin; Costume Designer Tammy Long; Scenic Designer Andy Awlmsley; Sound Designer Davie Voelker; Props Designer Callie Hester; Projection Designer/ Associate Scenic Designer Orion Forte; Production Stage Manager Chelsey Steinmetz; Music Director P. Blake Moran; Wig Designer Felicia Finley; Technical Director Chai Freedman; Assistent Technical Diector Luke Habjan; Charge Artist; Skylar Revell; Assistant Props Designer Frankie Gawronski; Sound Engineer Davie Voelker; A2/ Assistant Master Electrician/ Stitcher Isaac Perez; Stitcher Jade Zhang; Stitcher Julie Wilson; Assistant Stage Manager Elaina Veasey; Assistant Stage Manager Sarah Blickem; Production Assistant Peyton Otis; Dance Captain Kimmy Sessions; Assistant to the Artistic Director Brooke Parkinson; Carpenter Jeff Davis; Carpenter Dan Danielowski.
If someone is looking for a wonderful evening out, TLP's "Got Annie."
Annie is showing at the playhouse in rural Mount Carroll through Sunday, July 10. Tickets are available online at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.