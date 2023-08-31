Dear Editor:
Being one of the new kids on the block, having lived in Mount Carroll for only four years, I have a question.
Why hasn't the county or the town done anything about the Mount Carroll Place monstrosity on the west side of town on Route 64?
What a terrible way to introduce Mount Carroll to those entering town from that direction. The old saying is true, "You never get a second chance to make a first impression."
I'm fairly certain that the first impression of Mount Carroll on first-timers heading in from Savanna is not a good one once they drive past that crumbling embarrassment.
Please, someone in authority, someone elected by the people, do something about removing this eyesore from our town!
Keith Hallam
Mount Carroll