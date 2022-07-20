Dear Editor:
Mount Carroll has been a happening place this summer.
With the Mount Carroll District Library expansion, Davis Community Center and Shimer Square projects moving forward, Mayfest returning and the Farmers Market exploding to a "must visit" event, you may have missed the growth of the Summer Youth Ball program. They had nearly 100 participants enroll this year and filled the Point Rock Park baseball fields with players and fans. It was fun to watch.
Last week I had the honor of presenting a Mount Carroll Community Foundation Grant check of $1,400 to the Summer Ball program participants at their end of season picnic held at the community pool. This money will help the program grow even more.
Supporting programs like this, comprised of all volunteers, providing fun for families and giving our youth an opportunity to learn about teamwork and good sportsmanship, while being supported only by donations, is why the Mount Carroll Community Foundation was started 10 years ago. We are proud that we have been able to return over $110,000 in grants to community organizations like Summer Ball, improving quality of life in Mount Carroll.
If you would like to help our funds continue to grow, make a gift to the Mount Carroll Community Foundation. Gifts can be mailed to Mount Carroll Community Foundation, P.O. Box 123, Mount Carroll, IL 61053.
If you have any questions about what we do or making a gift, contact us at 844-550-4100 or email MountCarrollCF@QCCommunityFoundation.org.
Mike Risko
Advisory Board member
Mount Carroll
Community Foundation