Dear Editor:
Paul Gale's letter is as mystifying as Chuck Wemstrom's, perhaps because he missed the point ("Open borders and Florida governor," June 14-15 MD and TJ.
He seems not to understand that Chuck Wemstrom's point was cheap virtue signaling and, like the blue state mayors of so-called sanctuary cities, that he was content to mouth platitudes as long as they required no sacrifice on his part.
What seems to have irritated Mr. Gale was that the border state governors exposed the hypocrisy of Democrats by sending a few plane and bus loads of illegals to these sanctuary cities, whose mayors then complained of being expected to share a fraction of the burden caused by the unrestricted immigration policies supported by those sanctuary cities.
No amount of far left mischaracterization of Ron DeSantis' positions can conceal the fact that sanctuary city mayors are content to posture as welcoming illegal aliens so long as few or none of them actually come.
David E. Hanson
Savanna