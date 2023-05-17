Dear Editor:
Hello, Mount Carroll. Less than two weeks until Mayfest 2023 on the Shimer Square quad. Mayfest is hurting for donations this year. I need an additional $5,000 to ensure all bills can be paid for our community festival Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28.
Please, please, please help me make Mayfest happen. Donations are accepted in person at TBK Bank (just tell them it is a donation to Mount Carroll Mayfest) or can be anonymously mailed to: Mt. Carroll Mayfest, 601 E. Silk St., Mt. Carroll, IL 61053. You can also donate with a credit card here, even $20 helps to make Mayfest happen: https://mayfestvendor.eventbrite.com (Click on "Reserve a Spot" and scroll down to Donations.)
The music starts at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday/Sunday. The Mayfest band lineup (subject to change):
•Friday night is Country Night with special headliner Ethan Bell Band. Ethan Bell tours all over the Midwest and is sure to be your favorite new country artist.
•Saturday night is 80's Night with Chicago's hottest 80's act The Breakfast Club. Last year 80s night was a huge success. 80's truly were a golden age.
•Sunday is Classic Rock starting at 3 p.m. with Sunshine Daydream. Do not miss these amazingly talented individuals.
•Sunday night will be a spectacle not to be missed with Echoes of Pompeii and the epic Pink Floyd Laser Light Show.
Sponsorship opportunities
•$1,200 sponsor for the Mayfest KidZone (Inflatable Obstacle Course, Petting Zoo, and Games).
•$2,500 Mayfest Beer and Wine Tent.
*•$,1500 Porta Potties.
•There are plenty of bands to sponsor in your or your company's price range
Ways Get Involved
Volunteer opportunities for 2023 Mayfest:
•Mayfest Set up and Take Down Memorial Day weekend.
•Supervising in the KidZone area: craft tables, inflatable obstacle course.
•Front Gate—Button check and sales.
•Fundraising (talk to your friends and family about helping raise some money for Mayfest).
•Any questions on how you can get involved, please reach out to me: brandonkballard@gmail.com
Craft Vendors Sign-up: https://mayfestvendor.eventbrite.com
5K Walk Run Sign-up: https://mayfest5krunwalk.eventbrite.com
I am literally begging you to help me make Mayfest happen. I need $5,000 in the next two weeks to make sure Mayfest stays funded. Without your help, I'll have to start cutting critical parts of our community festival, unfortunately starting with the currently unfunded KidZone.
Please help me keep Mayfest alive, a tradition of coming together as a community to celebrate our town and its music, art, crafts, and culture. Thank you.
Brandon Ballard
Mayfest Steward