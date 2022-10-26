Dear Editor:
Carroll County Senior Service Centers will no longer be doing recycling of newspapers and aluminum cans effective Jan. 1, 2023.
We would like to thank our bundlers/sorters of papers: Janet Hockman, Laurie Foltz, Ruby Dykstra, Jackie Mock, Donna Bausman and Jim Foltz. We really appreciate them for volunteering.
We also want to thank the volunteers that sorted the 5-cent cans: Russ and Cathy Gies, Donna and Kenny Green, and Charlie, Dauphine and Darla Burkholder.
We were so very blessed to have all these wonderful people helping our cause. Russ Gies was taking care of turning in the 5-cent and regular aluminum cans and did not charge us for mileage.
We also want to thank Lawrence Hubbard and Lyle Musselman for picking up paper around the county.
We want to thank each and every one of them for the amazing job they did. We will be having our Appreciation Luncheon for volunteers and employees from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Deb Connor
Director
CC Senior Service Centers